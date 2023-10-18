Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,820. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.