Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 884 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,711. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

