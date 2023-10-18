Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.77 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.48.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
