FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 183,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

