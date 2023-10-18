FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.70. 7,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,980. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

