Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $638.33.

GMAB stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

