Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.46

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 444551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.33.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 797,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 585,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.