Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $139.66 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $158.47.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

