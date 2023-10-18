Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gestamp Automoción Price Performance
Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Gestamp Automoción has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
About Gestamp Automoción
