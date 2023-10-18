Ghe LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.6% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,134. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

