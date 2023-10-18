Ghe LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up approximately 1.0% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BBY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 143,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,667. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

