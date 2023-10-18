Ghe LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ghe LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

