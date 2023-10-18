Ghe LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ghe LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.2% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 103,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

