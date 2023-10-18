Ghe LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.8% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 818,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,424. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.