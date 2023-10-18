Ghe LLC Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ghe LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $510,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

