Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.91

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 45730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $983.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,694,000.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

