Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.80 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

