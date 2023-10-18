Governance OHM (GOHM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $120,705.67 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $3,093.21 or 0.10919537 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000833 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.