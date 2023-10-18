GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 162,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 874,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$110.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Further Reading

