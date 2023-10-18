Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $645.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

