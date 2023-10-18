Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 482,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,989. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

