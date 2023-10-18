Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

