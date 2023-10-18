Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Plans Dividend of $0.66

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6644 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLY opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 880 ($10.75) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 875 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($10.99) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,230 ($15.02) to GBX 1,280 ($15.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 706 ($8.62) to GBX 711 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $939.20.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.