Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 924,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic Drive Systems stock remained flat at $33.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Harmonic Drive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Get Harmonic Drive Systems alerts:

About Harmonic Drive Systems

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.