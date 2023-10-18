Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 134,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

