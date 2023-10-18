Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 75,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.25.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.55. The company had a trading volume of 385,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.