Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 376,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

