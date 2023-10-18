Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 9.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $77,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 302,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,625. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

