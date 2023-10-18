Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 138,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 9,570.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 167,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,050. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

