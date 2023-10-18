Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. 348,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

