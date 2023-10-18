Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.18. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

