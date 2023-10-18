Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Primoris Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at $403,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 26,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,186. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

