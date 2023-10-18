Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $44.58 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 921,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,576,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $909,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 381,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

