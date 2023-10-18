Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 504,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,131,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 160,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

