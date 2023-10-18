Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.01. 97,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,293. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

