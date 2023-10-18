Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 109,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

