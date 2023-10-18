Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDISFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. 6,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

