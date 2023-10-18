Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Saia by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.25.

Saia stock traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.70. 24,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,093. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.17 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.09. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

