Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,459 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.35. 789,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.63. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $299.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

