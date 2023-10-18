Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,589. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

