Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $177.98 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

