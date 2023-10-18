Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises about 0.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,004,000 after acquiring an additional 701,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,186,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,547,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after buying an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

ARES stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. 134,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $8,568,699.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.