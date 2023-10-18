Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 903 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. 272,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

