Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.8 %

CAH stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

