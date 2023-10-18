Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,256,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $537.48. 455,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,182. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

