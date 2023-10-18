Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 353,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.64.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

