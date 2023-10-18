Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HNTIF remained flat at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.89) to GBX 405 ($4.95) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

