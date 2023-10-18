Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57. 194,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,824,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 129.39%. The business had revenue of C$19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

