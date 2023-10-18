HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $17.69. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 4,774 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCM

HUTCHMED Trading Down 5.9 %

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $6,838,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.