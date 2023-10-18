Ibstock (LON:IBST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.70

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.70 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 131.28 ($1.60), with a volume of 205107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.90 ($1.66).

Ibstock Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.66. The stock has a market cap of £515.41 million, a P/E ratio of 799.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

Insider Activity at Ibstock

Ibstock Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88), for a total value of £139,160.56 ($169,977.48). 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

Featured Articles

